Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $1,192,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $336.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.64.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

