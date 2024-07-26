Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,611 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,611 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,289,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

