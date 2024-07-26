MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE:MXL opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

