Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.14.

MEDP opened at $380.50 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day moving average of $381.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

