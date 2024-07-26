Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.0 days.
Melexis Stock Performance
Shares of Melexis stock remained flat at $110.65 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65.
About Melexis
