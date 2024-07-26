Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Up 10%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 6,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

