Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,721. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

