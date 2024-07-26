Merus to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Merus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $404,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Merus by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.