Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

