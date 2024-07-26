Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.86 on Thursday, hitting $453.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,227,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210,694. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.38 and a 12-month high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,451,206. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.48.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

