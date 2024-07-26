MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CEO Nack Y. Paek Sells 18,287 Shares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

