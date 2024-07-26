MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

