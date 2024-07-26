Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.79. 12,147,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,972,766. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $804,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,597,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $804,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,597,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

