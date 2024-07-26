MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $22.60

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $21.82. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 70,652 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

