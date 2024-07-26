Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $28.02 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $467.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

