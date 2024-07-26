Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $41.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.18. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $14.49.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

