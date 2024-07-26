Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 4.4%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 377,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,686,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $675.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.