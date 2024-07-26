Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $315.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 314.95 ($4.07), with a volume of 133776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.50 ($3.96).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 340 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.80.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

