Mizuho Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $15.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.1 %

PYCR opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.