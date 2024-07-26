Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.02 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $163.53 or 0.00242864 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $140.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,333.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.44 or 0.00559072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00105769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

