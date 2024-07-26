Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 169.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $806.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $891.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $802.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $717.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.