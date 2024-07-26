Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montage Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.09.

CVE MAU opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$390.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.31. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

