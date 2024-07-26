Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.71. 397,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,943. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.35 and a 200 day moving average of $352.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

