MQS Management LLC Acquires 8,960 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 36,466,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,930,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

