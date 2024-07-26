MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 240,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,250 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 1,076,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

