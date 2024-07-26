MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HLX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

