MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day moving average is $189.17.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.