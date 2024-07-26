MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,029 Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.01. 77,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,645. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.