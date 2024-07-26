MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.16. 4,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.79. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $149.58 and a 12-month high of $196.50.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $856,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

