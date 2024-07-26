MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,070 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.88. 112,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,017. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

