MQS Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 1,776,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,527. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

