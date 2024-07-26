MQS Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,779.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,725,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154,618 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,224.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 5,967,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,576. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.