MQS Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 444,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.