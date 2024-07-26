MQS Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,255. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.