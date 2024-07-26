MQS Management LLC Invests $331,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Paychex by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $125.16. 150,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,406. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.