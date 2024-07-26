MQS Management LLC Invests $337,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SJW Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 6,435.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in SJW Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 88,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,989. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.