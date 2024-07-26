MQS Management LLC Invests $438,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Browning West LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

