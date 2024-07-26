MQS Management LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

