MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 646,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,878. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

