MQS Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.06. The stock had a trading volume of 927,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.