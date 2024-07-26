MQS Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.90. 681,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $282.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.