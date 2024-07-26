MQS Management LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

