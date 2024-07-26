MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

