MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Increased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

MSCI stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $542.52. 173,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.99 and a 200 day moving average of $524.57. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.79.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

