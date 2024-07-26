Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.33.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$14.73. 328,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,952. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.47 and a 12 month high of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

