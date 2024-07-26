Murphy Oil Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after buying an additional 518,904 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $16,349,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,988,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

