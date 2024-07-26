My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

My Size has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for My Size and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

My Size presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 336.36%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

27.7% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -74.11% -153.83% -80.40% PLAYSTUDIOS -5.64% -6.73% -5.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares My Size and PLAYSTUDIOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $7.00 million 0.25 -$6.38 million ($22.28) -0.12 PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 0.92 -$19.39 million ($0.13) -16.31

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats My Size on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

