Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.