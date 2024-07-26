Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.90

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.31 million and $2.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,435.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00547887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00104634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00251726 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00064705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.