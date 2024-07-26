Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. 1,298,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,277. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

